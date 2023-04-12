Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $92.67

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

