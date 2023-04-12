Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.45. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 422 shares traded.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.