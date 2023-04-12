BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, BTS Chain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $2,190.78 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

