Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.65

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.65 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.41.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

