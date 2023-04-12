Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 15,844 Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 31.29% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.