Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

