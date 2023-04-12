Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $450.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas



Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

