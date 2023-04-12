Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

