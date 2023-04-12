Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.