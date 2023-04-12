Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.