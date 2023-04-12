Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 386 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

