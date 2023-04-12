Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 79,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $357.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.