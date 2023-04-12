Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $201.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

