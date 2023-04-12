Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
