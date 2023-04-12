Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

