Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.