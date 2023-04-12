Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.87 and last traded at C$24.78. 200,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 499,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

