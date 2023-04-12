Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.30

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 5251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

