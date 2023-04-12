Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 2,544,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,580,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

