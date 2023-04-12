Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Financial Comparison

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canoo and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 894.75%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 720.58%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Canoo has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -217.13% -111.17% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0.20% 0.56% 0.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 109.81 -$487.69 million ($1.90) -0.31 Continental Aktiengesellschaft $41.53 billion N/A $70.18 million $0.04 179.75

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats Canoo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems. The Tires segment focuses on the provision of tire technology solutions. The ContiTech segment specializes in the development and manufacture of cross-material, as well as products and systems for the automotive industry. The Contract Manufacturing segment is involved in the contract manufacturing of products. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

