Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 1,129 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. 24,810,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,185,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

