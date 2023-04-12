Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 1,629 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 837,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.13.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

