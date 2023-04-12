Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.8 %

TBT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

