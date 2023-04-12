Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.31 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.88.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

