Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. 2,153,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,912. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

