Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,877. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

