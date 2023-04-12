Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.56. 499,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average is $234.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

