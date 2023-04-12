Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,057,000 after buying an additional 947,269 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,181. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

