Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,638 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3,832.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 17,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 63,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,266. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.