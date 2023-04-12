Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$40.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.51. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.19%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

