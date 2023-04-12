Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.72 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.72 billion and approximately $449.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.61 or 0.06203776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,766,055,966 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

