Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.