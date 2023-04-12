Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.95. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 604,762 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $182.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 135,260 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

