Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.95. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 604,762 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 5.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $182.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
