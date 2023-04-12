Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.85 Per Share

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Carr’s Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.99. The company has a market capitalization of £112.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.33 and a beta of 1.18. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30.
About Carr’s Group
Featured Articles
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.