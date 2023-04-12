Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.