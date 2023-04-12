CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $69.26 million and $3.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,981.32 or 0.99923110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08540672 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,159,540.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

