Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CLS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 237,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Celestica Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.