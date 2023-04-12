Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $112.40

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.40, but opened at $117.51. Chart Industries shares last traded at $122.51, with a volume of 338,905 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Chart Industries Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

