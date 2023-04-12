Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $874.32 million and approximately $88.40 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,674,440 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

