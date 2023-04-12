China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,690 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 297.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,667,000 after acquiring an additional 636,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Down 1.9 %

Catalent stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 300,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,642. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

