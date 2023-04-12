China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $327.41. 132,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,232. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

