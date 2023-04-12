China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 321.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 446,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,581. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

