China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $373,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

U traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 1,799,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,394 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.