China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $545,000 in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 6.1 %

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 2,518,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.63 and a beta of 0.10. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

