China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,480 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1,110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,665 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.64. 125,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,280. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

