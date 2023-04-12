China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,553,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 30,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of SHOP traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,303,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882,703. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

