China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,960 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Roblox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at $423,489,848.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 3,567,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,341,447. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

