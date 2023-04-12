China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,455. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.60. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

