China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,300 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

