Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 177,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.