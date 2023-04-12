Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
