Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 5.2%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 470,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,409,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $596.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.