Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 470,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,409,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $596.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.